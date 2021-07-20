Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $32,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Progress Software by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Progress Software by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

