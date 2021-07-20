Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $128.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

