Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,384 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Proofpoint worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,388,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 685,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after buying an additional 233,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFPT. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of PFPT opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.97.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

