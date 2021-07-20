ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Boosted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46.

