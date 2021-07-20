Prosper Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $919,402.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

