Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $20,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368 over the last three months. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

