Psagot Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 96,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 60,925 shares during the last quarter. Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.01. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

