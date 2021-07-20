Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 5,451 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 141.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.40.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

