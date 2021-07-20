Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $469,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $426.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.17. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

