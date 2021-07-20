Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $4.28 Million in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 3.08% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,820,000.

Shares of KGRN opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.13. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

