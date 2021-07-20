Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 6,632 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,353 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Altair Engineering worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 48.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 15.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $2,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 472,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,772. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

