Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $40,000 in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

PCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.