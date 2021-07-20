Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $59,000 in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $791.40 million, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

