Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $76,000 in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 609,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,546,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 440,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 430,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

AAOI opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

