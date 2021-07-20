Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 14,977 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after buying an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $5,657,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

DFIN opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

