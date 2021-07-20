Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 34,206 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,206 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 407,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 138,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after acquiring an additional 522,538 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $740.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.