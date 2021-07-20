Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 75,505 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,505 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $20,507,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

