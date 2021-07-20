Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $16.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,001. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

