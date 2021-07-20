Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,001 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XPEL by 119.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 81.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at $301,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 52.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,874. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00. Insiders sold a total of 251,022 shares of company stock worth $20,241,392 in the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

