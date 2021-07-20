Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,450,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 186,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 11,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

