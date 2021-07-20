Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,395 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.35. 98,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,274. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

