Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 43,252 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the quarter. Atlas comprises about 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Atlas worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Atlas by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

ATCO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. 9,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

