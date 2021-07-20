Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $36.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $219,263,760.00. Also, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,324,326 shares of company stock worth $219,715,156 over the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.