Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

PRPL stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,425.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $219,263,760.00. Insiders have sold 7,324,326 shares of company stock worth $219,715,156 over the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

