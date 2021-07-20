Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Boosted by Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

NYSE HBM opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

