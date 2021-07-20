Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

NYSE FSM opened at $4.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

