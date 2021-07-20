Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.03.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.85 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$5.80 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.46.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

