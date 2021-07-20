Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

KWR opened at $224.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after buying an additional 65,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

