Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc Increased by Analyst (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

