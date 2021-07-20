Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Increased by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 161.2% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

