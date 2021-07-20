Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$165.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$203.50.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$188.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. The company has a market cap of C$35.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$182.52. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.09 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.