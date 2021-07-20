Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Lowered by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $4.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UNH stock opened at $409.06 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $386.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,301 shares of company stock valued at $31,328,773. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

