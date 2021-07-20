QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Position Reduced by V3 Capital Management L.P.

V3 Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust accounts for 11.0% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.38% of QTS Realty Trust worth $59,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,326 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,016,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after buying an additional 616,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,107 shares during the period.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

NYSE:QTS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

