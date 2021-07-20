Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $8,076,200.16. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

