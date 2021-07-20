Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,031 Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Gaia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 209.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Gaia by 305.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Gaia, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.88 million, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

