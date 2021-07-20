Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,371 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,623 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 59,186 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

