Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 347,842 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE TPVG opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

