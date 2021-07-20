Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $209,000 Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.75. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,480. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

