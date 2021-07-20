Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.82 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of XM stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. 1,655,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion and a PE ratio of -62.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

XM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

