Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,133 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Qualys stock opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.