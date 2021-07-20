Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $85.44 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

