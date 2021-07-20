Quark 24-Hour Volume Hits $609.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Quark has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $609.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,309,451 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

