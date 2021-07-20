RA Capital Management L.P. Has $76.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte comprises 1.2% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Vaxcyte worth $76,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 907.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 81,771 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 140.6% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCVX traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.07. 973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.59. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,515 shares of company stock worth $1,122,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

