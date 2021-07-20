RA Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,056,561 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.1% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 9.29% of Travere Therapeutics worth $140,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,563,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $60,312.50. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,050. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $850.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.