Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 101,496 shares.The stock last traded at $53.25 and had previously closed at $53.17.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86.
Rafael Company Profile (NYSE:RFL)
Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.
