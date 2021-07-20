Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 101,496 shares.The stock last traded at $53.25 and had previously closed at $53.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Rafael alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rafael by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rafael by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rafael by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rafael by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rafael Company Profile (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.