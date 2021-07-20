Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $5.51 on Tuesday, hitting $108.94. 22,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $54.63 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 278,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

