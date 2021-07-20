Raymond James Begins Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.31.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,094.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,690,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.