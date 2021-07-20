Raymond James Reiterates “C$43.00” Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$43.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMO. TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.69.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.46. 388,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,671. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36. The stock has a market cap of C$24.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.