Raymond James Reiterates “C$43.00” Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$43.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMO. TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.69.
Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.46. 388,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,671. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36. The stock has a market cap of C$24.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
