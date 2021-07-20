Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.50.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$12.33 and a 52-week high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

