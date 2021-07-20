Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter.
TSE:CCO opened at C$20.98 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$26.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
