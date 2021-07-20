Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.31.

TSE:CCO opened at C$20.98 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$26.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

